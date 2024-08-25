Two Minor Girls Gang-Raped in Kokrajhar; Three Suspects Arrested

KOKRAJHAR: Two minor girls studying in class-IX belonging to a tribal community were gang raped at Thulsibil in Gossaigaon sub division on Friday night. One of the girls is stated to be serious, admitted at RN Basumatary Civil Hospital, Gossaigaon but referred to Kokrajhar RN Brahma Civil Hospital on Saturday.

Sources said a group of youths in an Alto car and Bolero took the girls and gang raped them. An FIR has been lodged at Gossaigaon Police Station.

A group of BJP leaders including the president of Kokrajhar district, BJP Kabita Basumatary met the rape victim who is referred to Kokrajhar RN Brahma Civil Hospital on Saturday. They talked to the victim girl and took the details.

Meanwhile, three rapists identified as Jamal Khan (21) of Choutara, Seik Abdulla (29) of Harbhanga and Nur Alom (25) of Joulypur of Gossaigaon have been arrested by police today while other five are absconding. Investigation is on.

