Assam: Tension Erupts in Chhaygaon Over Proposed Cement Industry Project

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Tension resurfaced at Govardhan Choudhurykhat under the Chhaygaon Revenue Circle in Kamrup district following renewed efforts to establish a proposed cement industry in the area.

According to reports, a team arrived at the proposed project site on Friday to conduct a land survey and assessment for the proposed cement plant. On learning about their arrival, local residents gathered at the site, staged protests, and allegedly prevented the vehicles involved in the survey from leaving the area.

Opposing the proposed project, residents reiterated their firm stand against the establishment of a cement industry in what they described as a densely populated agricultural belt. They warned that the project would not be allowed under any circumstances, citing concerns over its potential impact on agriculture, public health, and the environment.

Local residents also alleged that certain middlemen were attempting to facilitate the project through deceptive means by influencing various stakeholders and exerting pressure to push the proposal forward. Protesters further claimed that those opposing the project were being subjected to intimidation and threats.

Meanwhile, allegations were also raised against the Circle Officer of the Chhaygaon Revenue Circle, who was present at the site, with protesters accusing the official of siding with those supporting the proposed project.

Residents maintained that the establishment of a cement industry in the larger inhabited region could pose serious threats to public life and the surrounding environment. They pointed out that several protest programmes had already been organised in the past against the proposed project.

Locals further stated that they had earlier informed the Chief Minister about their concerns and had submitted a memorandum seeking intervention in the matter.

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