Koch-Rajbongshi leaders demand inclusion of Atul Barman as nominated BTC member

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A strong demand has been raised by the Koch-Rajbongshi community of Udalguri district for the inclusion of senior BPF leader Atul Barman as a nominated member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

According to community representatives, the Koch-Rajbongshi people played a decisive and strategic role in ensuring the return of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) to power under the leadership of Hagrama Mohilary in the recently concluded BTC election. From the very beginning of the campaign, the Koch-Rajbongshi community along with several allied social groups stood united and worked tirelessly, engaging directly with voters across constituencies to secure victory for BPF candidates, they said.

Highlighting their contribution, the organizations have urged BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary to recognize the unwavering support of the community by nominating one of its most respected figures, Atul Barman, to the BTC Council.

Barman, a former central student leader and the present Central Committee Secretary of the BPF, is widely known for his inclusive outlook, deep sense of social responsibility, and strong connection with the youth.

In a joint statement, the Udalguri District Conscious Citizens’ Association and other Koch-Rajbongshi social organizations expressed confidence that BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary would give due priority to their appeal and fulfil the long-standing aspirations of the Koch-Rajbongshi community by nominating Atul Barman as a Member of the BTC Council.

