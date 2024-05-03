Assam: Tension Rises in Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Constituency as Candidates Trade Accusations Over Group Clashes

KOKRAJHAR: Tensions escalated in the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency following a series of group clashes, with political candidates trading accusations and pointing fingers at each other for instigating the unrest. The incident, which took place at BTC at the behest of ABSU, has stirred controversy and raised concerns about the stability of the region.

During an election rally held at Panbari Manashree Market in Bijni, Khampa Borgoyari, the BPF candidate from No. 1 Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, made remarks implicating ABSU and NDFB in dividing Assam's territory. Borgoyari's comments, alleging ABSU's involvement in disruptive activities such as halting trains and highways, have sparked a heated debate within the political sphere.

Borgoyari's remarks have drawn sharp criticism from opposing candidates and political leaders. Minister Pijush Hazarika, during his election rallies, also directed accusations towards the BPF for their alleged role in the group clashes within BTC. The exchange of allegations among political figures has further fueled tensions in an already volatile electoral atmosphere.

Amidst the accusations, UPPL leader Antony Narzary has raised concerns about corruption within the electoral process. Narzary highlighted the flow of money from various sources, including Pramod Boro, and criticized the lack of action from the administration in addressing these issues. The allegations of corruption have added another layer of complexity to the ongoing political discourse surrounding the elections in Kokrajhar.

The lack of decisive action from the authorities following the publication of these allegations has only exacerbated concerns among the public. Despite the gravity of the situation, the administration's apparent inaction has left many questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement and the electoral process itself.

As the third phase of elections approaches, the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency finds itself engulfed in a whirlwind of accusations, unrest, and uncertainty. The outcome of these developments remains uncertain, with the potential for further escalation looming large over the region. Amid political maneuvering and allegations, the need for calm and responsible leadership to navigate these turbulent times cannot be overstated.

The residents of Kokrajhar and the broader Assam community watch with bated breath as the electoral drama unfolds, hoping for a resolution that prioritizes peace, stability, and the democratic ideals upon which the nation stands.