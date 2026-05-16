Assam: Tezpur Doctors Rehearse Bhaona ‘Hari-Har Juddha’ for Cultural Evening

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In a remarkable blend of medical service and cultural dedication, 32 doctors of Tezpur have been actively rehearsing for the staging of the traditional Assamese Bhaona ‘Hari-Har Juddha,’ an immortal creation rooted in the Vaishnavite cultural legacy of Srimanta Sankardev. For nearly the past fortnight, the doctors, both male and female, have been spending their evenings and late nights immersed in rehearsals to portray the 32 characters of the Bhaona. The Bhaona will be staged on May 16 at Mazgaon Hillbilly under the initiative of the Progressive Doctors’ Cultural Society of Tezpur in association with the Tezpur branch of the Indian Medical Association.

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