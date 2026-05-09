Tezpur slaughterhouse at Barika Chuburi to start operations from June 1

OURx CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A meeting regarding the operationalization of the newly constructed slaughterhouse at Barika Chuburi, Tezpur, was held on Friday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Sonitpur, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das. During the meeting, Panjal Borthakur of Assam Hill Fresh delivered a detailed presentation by Assam Livestock And Poultry Corporation (ALPCo) Ltd, highlighting the importance of scientifically managed slaughterhouses and hygienically processed meat for ensuring public health, food safety, and animal welfare. It was informed during the meeting that the slaughterhouse is tentatively scheduled to become operational from June 1.

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