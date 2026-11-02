Assam: Tezpur Teachers' Association Honors Ranjit Borthakur on Retirement

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT, Nov 1: The Tezpur District MV School Teachers' Association on Saturday observed the retirement of Ranjit Borthakur, president of the All Assam MV School Teachers' Association and Headmaster of Bakola MV School at Jamugurihat, as "A day of retirement, a day of achievement".

On the occasion, a public meeting was organized on the premises of Bakola MV School with Nitul Bora, president of the Tezpur District Middle School Teachers' Association in the chair. Several prominent representatives of teachers' associations, employee bodies and social organizations attended the meeting and accorded a warm felicitation to the retiring teacher.

Representatives of several educational, social and local organizations, including AASU, also felicitated Borthakur in recognition of his dedicated service and leadership. On the occasion a farewell bid was accorded to another retiring teacher of the school, Archana Hazarika.

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