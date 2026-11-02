ATASU Launches Women's Forum to Bolster Tai Ahom Community Movement

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT, Nov 1: A district executive meeting of the All Tai Ahom Students' Union (ATASU), Golaghat District Committee, was held today at the organisation's district head office.

The meeting was accompanied by the oath-taking ceremonies of the newly formed Golaghat District Tai Ahom Women's Forum and ATASU Golaghat Sub-Divisional Committee.

The newly formed Women's Forum and Sub-Divisional Committee are expected to provide fresh momentum to organisational activities and strengthen the movement for securing the rightful demands and rights of the Tai Ahom community by mobilising the younger generation with a strong sense of responsibility towards their heritage.

The ATASU Golaghat District Committee urged all office-bearers and members to discharge their organisational responsibilities with dedication, honesty, unity and commitment, keeping the interests of the community above all else.

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