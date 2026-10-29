Tezpur University Symposium Brings Global Cancer Research Experts to Northeast

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TEZPUR: The Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (MBBT), Tezpur University, organised the three-day international symposium ‘Mitochondria, Cell Death, and Human Disease: Recent Advances in Cancer Research and Clinical Translation’ (MitoCan-Symposium 2026) from October 26 to October 28, 2026. It was held jointly with Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, Gautam Buddha University, Noida, Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Assam, and Christ University, Bangalore, and in association with Rutgers School of Biomedical and Health Sciences and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA.

The symposium was especially significant for India’s North Eastern Region, which has the country’s highest cancer incidence, with lifetime cancer risk in some states exceeding twice the national average. Despite this burden, research infrastructure and specialist care remain limited. Therefore, by bringing this international gathering to Tezpur University, the symposium connected world-class research with a region that needs stronger cancer research capacity and specialist services. It aimed to strengthen the Northeast Indian cancer research community and contribute to the national effort against cancer.

Around 200 participants from India and abroad attended the symposium. International contributors represented Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers School of Biomedical and Health Sciences, the University of Oklahoma, Wake Forest University, the University of Kansas, and Florida International University. Indian experts came from NCCS Pune, ACTREC Mumbai, Jawaharlal Nehru University, AIIMS Guwahati, CSIR-IITR Lucknow, and other Northeast institutions. Thirteen sessions enabled participants, especially young researchers, to exchange findings, discuss challenges, and explore collaborations.

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