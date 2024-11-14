Assam: Tezpur University and SMD College Observed National Education Day

Correspondents

Tezpur: The Department of Education at Tezpur University (TU) observed National Education Day to honour the legacy of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of Independent India. The event was marked by a series of insightful discussions, thought-provoking presentations, and cultural performances.

The highlight of the event was a lecture on the topic, “Idea of a University in the Digital Age” by Prof CB Sharma, former chairperson of the National Institute of Open Schooling and currently serving as Professor of Education at the School of Education, IGNOU.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof Sharma said that the universities are the custodians of knowledge, creators of new ideas, and disseminators of truth. “Throughout history, these institutions have often been viewed with suspicion by those in power, as they possess the capacity to question the established order,” Prof Sharma remarked in his address. “Great institutions are not merely structures of brick and mortar; they are the product of brilliant minds. At the heart of these institutions lie exceptional teachers who inspire and nurture future generations,” Prof Sharma further added.

Prof RR Hoque, Vice Chancellor in-charge of the university in his address said that education is the cornerstone of progress. He highlighted issues of plagiarism which is hindering academic integrity. Prof Hoque advocated for flexible curriculum for ensuring creativity.

Prof Farheena Danta, Dean, Humanities and Social Sciences reminded everyone that in an era of Artificial Intelligence, it’s crucial to move beyond short cut tricks and embrace a mindset of lifelong learning.

Prof. Kailash Chandra Biswal, Registrar, TU advocated for empowering educators to shape the minds of future generations and drive societal advancement.

Dr. Sashapra Chakrawarty, Head of the Department of Education, and the event coordinators, Dr. Mohammad Asif and Dr. Antara Dey of Department of Education expressed their gratitude to all participants for the successful observance of National Education Day.

GAURISAGAR: The department of education in collaboration with the IQAC of Swahid Maniram Dewan (SMD) College, Charing celebrated National Education Day, 2024 on Monday. The programme was inaugurated by Rana Neog, Vice Principal of the college. In his speech he highlighted the importance of celebrating the special day and its significance in promoting quality education in higher education.

Addressing the august assembly, resource person Dr. Robi Kumar Jha, Associate Professor of English Department pointed out the relevance of quality education for empowering the future generation. As a part of the celebration, an essay competition was held among the students. The winners were Anamika Nath of Deoraja H.S School (First), Pranob Dutta of S.M.D. College (Second), Bijoylakshmi Raidongia & Momi Borua of S.M.D. College (Third) jointly and Dhiraj Sankar Lahon of S.M.D. College special consideration. The whole programme was anchored by Assistant Professor Piku Doley.

