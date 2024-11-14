Bhutan India Friendship Association holds a marathon race from Shimla to Bhutan

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A marathon race to promote the mutual relationship between India and Bhutan was organized by Bhutan India Friendship Association (BIFA) in connection with its foundation day held at Nganglam in Bhutan on Wednesday. The marathon race started from Shimla in Bagsa district to Nganglam gate in Bhutan.

According to MCLA Bijit Narzary, 500 participants from India and 200 from Bhutan took part in the marathon race for strengthening relationship between the two neighbours. Vice President of Dasho Goob Sonam Drukpa of Samdrup Jongkhar chapter attended the function as chief guest and flagged off the marathon race where DC, DDC, SP, Commandants of SSB, Land Costom officers, MCLA of Tamulpur, local government officials from Indian counterpart and business community and general public from both sides were present. He said the event was organized to promote the mutual relationship between the two nations.

The programme was organized in connection with the 69th birth anniversary of 4th Druk Gyalpo (King). The programme was also held coinciding with the BIFA day as well at Nganglam Bhutan. An exchange cultural dance was also held and prizes were distributed among the 1st, 2nd, 3rd winners and consolidation prizes up to 10th position in 4th category of 45 years of age. Boys and girls from the locality were given chance in the programme and refreshments and lunch were also served.

Also Read: Dholai Bye-Election: Dholai sees good turnout

Also Watch: