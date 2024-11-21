Assam: Tezpur University Hosts Seminar on Assamese Language, Literature, and Culture

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The Department of Assamese, Tezpur University (TU), organized a two-day seminar titled "New Perspectives in Assamese Language, Literature, and Culture" on Tuesday. The seminar aimed to explore the diverse facets of Assamese language, literature, and culture.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Nath, Associate Professor, Department of English, Gauhati University, was present on the occasion. Delivering the inaugural address, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU, said that a language is a living testament to the history, struggles, and triumphs of its people. "Assamese language, from its origins till today, has been shaped by myriad influences, each contributing to its unique identity," the Vice Chancellor said.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Nath, delivering the keynote address, gave an in-depth analysis of the progressive role of Sankardev, Madhavdev, Laxminath Bezbarua, Krishna Kanta Handiqui, etc., in shaping the intellectual history of Assam. He also spoke about the challenges faced by Assamese language and literature and discussed opportunities for its growth.

Speaking as the guest of honor, Prof. Farheena Danta, Dean, Humanities and Social Sciences, TU, delved into the latest trends and experiments in Assamese literature, examining both traditional and modern literary forms.

Dr. Juri Dutta, Head, Department of Assamese, delivered the welcome address. Dr. Sanjib Deka, Assistant Professor of the department and coordinator of the seminar, explained the rationale for the event.

Also Read: Assam: Sivasagar police arrested two for alleged extortion in ULFA’s name

Also Watch: