Tezpur Xahitya Xabha launches children’s library with 2,000 multilingual books

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In a significant step towards promoting reading among young minds, the Tezpur Xahitya Xabha inaugurated a children’s library stocked with nearly 2,000 books in Assamese, English, Hindi, Bodo, and Bengali. The collection has been sourced from the National Book Trust (NBT), Children’s Welfare Trust, and other publishers.

The inauguration was followed by an engaging seminar on ‘Selection of Books for Children’s Libraries in Assam,’ organized with support from the Pushpakanta Das and Swarnalata Das Memorial Trust.

Inaugurating the library, noted children’s author and retired professor Dr Swadhinata Mahanta highlighted the irreplaceable value of reading, stating that no digital medium can substitute the impact of books on a child’s mental and intellectual development. She also stressed the role of elders in guiding children towards meaningful reading.

The keynote address was delivered by renowned book curator Anindita Gogoi, who has been actively promoting rural and children’s libraries across Assam.

Also Read: NAZIRA: Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) felicitates Kutubuddin Ahmed on Rongali Bihu