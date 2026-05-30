Tezpur University Executive MBA Programme Receives AICTE Approval for 2026–27 Session

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TEZPUR: Tezpur University’s MBA (Executive) Programme offered by the Department of Business Administration has received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for the academic session 2026–27.

This significant recognition marks an important milestone in the University’s continued commitment towards academic excellence, professional education, and industry-oriented management training. The AICTE approval reaffirms that the programme conforms to the prescribed standards and quality benchmarks for technical and management education in India.

The MBA (Executive) Programme of Tezpur University has been specially designed for working professionals seeking managerial advancement, leadership development, and contemporary business knowledge while continuing their professional engagements. The programme offers weekend/hybrid mode classes, enabling participants from diverse professional backgrounds to pursue higher education with flexibility and convenience.

The programme features an industry-relevant curriculum with practical exposure, aimed at enhancing strategic thinking, managerial competence, and decision-making capabilities among professionals from the corporate, public, and entrepreneurial sectors.

Admissions for the MBA (Executive) Programme 2026–27 are currently open. Eligible candidates possessing a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks (except Fine Arts) and at least five years of post-qualification work experience as on 30 June 2026 may apply.

Selection to the programme will be based on academic records, work experience, Statement of Purpose (SoP), and Personal Interaction (PI).

For detailed information regarding eligibility, important dates, and application procedures, interested candidates may visit the official admission portal of https://www.tezu.ernet.in/adm26/

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