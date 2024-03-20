Assam: Tezpur University trains stakeholders to conduct multidisciplinary research

Tezpur: Centre for Multidisciplinary Research (CMDR), Tezpur University (TU) on Monday organized a one-day national symposium on “Emerging trends in Multidisciplinary Research”. The objective of the symposium was to familiarize the participants with approaches towards conducting multidisciplinary research and inducting it into curricula.

Dr Pradip S. Mohurl of Northeastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong and Dr Darpa S Jyethi Theoretical and Applied Sciences Unit, Physics and Earth Sciences Division, Indian Statistical Institute, North-East Centre, Tezpur were present on the occasion as resource persons.

Delivering the inaugural speech, Prof. Shambu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU explained the concept of holistic education and its crucial role in resolving the issues that surrounds the society. Stressing on emerging issues of climate, mental health and well-being, he urged all stakeholders to prioritize a multidisciplinary approach for addressing these issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Debendra Chandra Baruah, Director, CMDR said that the Centre is mulling to introduce Indian Knowledge System as an area of research. Giving example of Ahom kingdom, he said that knowledge retrieval and investigation is key to preserving identity of a nation.

In the first technical session, Dr Mohurle spoke on the preventive rather than curative aspect of Ayurveda and the lifestyle modifications and diet required to deal with patients of substance abuse.

During the second session, Dr Jyethi discussed on climate change and the emerging trends to reduce the concentration of methane rather than carbon dioxide. He also shed light upon disproportionate burdens of pollution and environmental degradation on disadvantaged communities, gender, race and colour.

In the third technical session, Dean, School of Sciences, Prof. Robin Kr. Dutta addressed the participants to use science and technology to solve social issues.

Various participants also presented posters covering diverse areas of research viz climate change mitigation, mental health and well-being, technology disruption, gender and inclusive development, public policy and management. Around 100 participants from more than 25 institutes across India and abroad registered for the symposium comprising of academicians, research scholars, career professionals and students.

