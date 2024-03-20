Lok Sabha election: 460 join Bharatiya Janata Party in Biswanath

BISWANATH CHARIALI: As the Lok Sabha election day draws to a close, the ruling BJP’s activities have increased. A large joining meeting was held at Hafiza Madrasa premises of Fersiati village under Kumlia Gaon Panchayat under Biswanath LAC on Monday. In the meeting held under the chairmanship of Biswanath Mandal president Pranodipta Rajkhowa, around 460 men and women, including former Gaon Panchayat Presidents Mafida Khatun and Amizul Haque, former regional panchayat member Hima Devi, Pradeep Sapkata, AMSU Biswanath District vice-president Aminul Haque, joined the party getting attracted to the principles of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The meeting was conducted by Biswanath Mandal Secretary Milan Borah while Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur said that the party would win the upcoming Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat by a large number of votes. He also appealed to all those who joined the party to continue working for BJP with devotion.

