Assam: Tezpur University’s Hindi Department Celebrates Hindi Diwas with Enthusiasm

Tezpur: The Department of Hindi, Tezpur University (TU) celebrated Hindi Diwas on Saturday. This day is observed annually on the same date that commemorates the adoption of Hindi as the official language of India.

The event was held at the university’s Council Hall, where four Vice Chancellors (VCs) from different parts of the country graced the occasion. While Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, VC, TU delivered the inaugural speech, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, VC, Central University of Odisha graced the occasion as chief guest and main speaker. Other distinguished guests present on the occasion were Prof. Kshiti Bhusan Das, VC, Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ), Prof. Kameshwar Nath Singh, VC, Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) and Prof Bijay K. Danta, Department of English, TU.

Delivering the inaugural speech, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh said that Hindi, as a connecting language, plays a role in unifying diverse linguistic regions of India. “Hindi can coexist harmoniously with other languages in the multilingual environment. One language should not overshadow or hinder the growth of other Indian languages”, Prof. Singh remarked.

Speaking as the main speaker, Prof. Tripathi advocated that Hindi can be effectively disseminated through the help of digital platforms. To enhance cross-cultural understanding, he emphasized having more Assamese books be translated into Hindi. He remarked that by speaking a language, individuals become its brand ambassadors, responsible for its promotion.

Prof. Kshiti Bhusan Das, VC, CUJ observed that Bollywood’s global influence has popularized Hindi, making it an international language. He said that even countries like South Korea is investing in Hindi education because it gives a global connection. Echoing previous speakers, Prof. Kameshwar Nath Singh, VC, CUSB said that Hindi is a unifying language and explained how Hindi serves as a bridge in uniting diverse cultures across India. Delivering the concluding remarks, Prof Bijay K Danta urged the audience to contribute to language preservation by translating at least one article, poem, or other literary work from Assamese to Hindi and vice versa. During the event the students showcased their literary talents by reciting Hindi songs. The event was coordinated by Prof. Promod Meena, Head of the department and the programme was anchored by Dr. Goma Devi Sharma, assistant professor, department of Hindi.

