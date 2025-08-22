Assam: Udalguri administration reviews diarrhoea, cholera outbreak in awareness meet

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: In view of the rising cases of Acute Diarrhoea Disease (ADD) and cholera outbreak in different parts of the state, the Udalguri district administration convened a meeting at the office of the District Commissioner in Udalguri to take stock of the situation and review preparedness on Tuesday. The meeting, organized by the district administration, was attended by tea garden management representatives and health department officials. It was chaired by Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Sarfraz Haque. Representing the Health Department, Dr Dhruvajyoti Pathak and Satyajit Talukdar briefed the gathering on the current status of diarrhoea cases in the district.

Dr Pathak also highlighted the preventive and control measures required to check the spread of diarrhea and cholera. Meanwhile, awareness meetings on cholera and water-borne diseases were also held at Hattigor tea estate, Bettybari tea estate, and Majuli tea estate, where tea garden workers and residents were sensitized on hygiene practices and precautionary measures by the health department on Wednesday.

ADC Sarfraz Haque called upon all stakeholders to remain alert and appealed to health workers to stay on guard, particularly during the ongoing monsoon season, to effectively tackle any possible outbreak.

