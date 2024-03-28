Assam: The Second Phase Polling Notification Issued for 5 Lok Sabha Seats in Assam

ASSAM: Elections in Assam are gaining momentum after the notification for the bypoll to five Lok Sabha seats was announced on Wednesday. Scheduled for April 26, the phase has witnessed tough fighting in Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (ST), Silchar (SC) and Karimganj districts. Prominent personalities in the region have been in the fray for parliamentary seats.

Notably, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi is all set to challenge BJP’s Suresh Bora and AIUDF’s Aminul Islam in Nagaon. Similarly, Darrang-Udalguri is witnessing a fight between BJP MP Dilip Saikia and Congress candidate Madhab Rajbongshi. Silchar (SC) is offering an interesting contest with Assam Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya as the BJP representative who is poised to take on Congress youth leader Suraj Kant Sarkar.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kripanath Mallah is all set to defend his seat in Karimganj against Congress candidate Hafiz Ahmed Chaudhry and AIUDF’s Sahbul Islam Chaudhry. Assam’s election scenario is brimming with activity as 38 candidates have filed nominations from Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies in the first phase. Elections for the state's 14 Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 19, 26 and May 7, necessitating the determination of the state's parliamentary representation.

As the election process unfolds, candidates have until April 4 to file their nominations, after which the nominations will be verified on April 5. The window for drawing a the nomination closes on April 8, raising expectations about the upcoming election battle. The second round phase of elections not only marks a pivotal moment in Assam’s democratic journey, but also highlights the fiery political negotiations that are shaping the future trajectory of the state. As the electorate gets ready to exercise their right, all eyes remain glued on the unfolding electoral drama that is set to leave an indelible mark on the success of Assam politics.

