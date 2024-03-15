Assam: Theatre artiste Mahendra Saikia passes away due to cardiac arrest

JAMUGURIHAT: Renowned Assamese cine artiste, a challenging figure of mobile theatre and a recipient of State government’s artiste pensioner (2023-24) and a resident of Chatialchook, Sootea Mahendra Saikia breathed his last due to a sudden cardiac arrest at his residence on Thursday. He was 70. A professional theatre artiste Saikia had joined Sur Devi theatre team in 1977 as an actor. He had performed his energetic and passionate acting in many Assamese theatre groups which included Apsara, Bhagya Devi, Ashirbad, Indrani, Pallabi etc. and returned his home in 2007. He had served in the Assamese theatre for nearly three decades.

Apart from this, late Saikia undertook initiatives to create a healthy environment of drama and bhaona at his birth place Sootea to attract the new generation. Eminent cine artiste Manoj Saikia has leant lessons of acting from Mahendra Saikia. His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom in the greater Sootea area. Organizations and individuals including Sootea Press Club, Istantik, Sootea Natya Samaj, Natun Sahitya Parishad, Sootea branch, Madhuri Ahotor Tol Bihu Mela among others have condoled his demise. He leaves behind his wife, two daughters, a son along with a host of relatives.

