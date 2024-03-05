Nagaland: Nagaland State Election Commission Gears Up for Urban Local Body Polls After 20-Year Hiatus

KOHIMA: The Nagaland State Election Commission (NEC) is shaking things up with a special check-up of voter lists for city and town councils. This prepares the way for city local bodies (ULBs) elections. It's been 20 years since the last ones. In a news briefing, State Election Commissioner T. John Longkumer provided a timeline for this voting process.
The initial plan for the voter lists's release is on March 8. Then there's a window from March 11 to 20 for making challenges and complaints. Following this, they'll handle these complaints from March 21 to 27. After that, challenges can go to an appeals board from March 28 to April 3. This board will review appeals from April 4 to 6. Any changes to the list will be made from April 8 to 10. Finally, the polished voter lists will go public on April 12.
Longkumer stressed that it's vital to review and update the voter lists for all 39 city and town councils. The last review took place in November 2022. On February 27, the state government gave the go-ahead for this special review.
Past efforts to hold ULB elections in Nagaland had many roadblocks. Opposition from tribal groups and societal organizations, especially against 33% reservation for women and land and property taxes, was strong. Past tries in 2017 led to violence, causing deaths and governmental instability. The government under Neiphiu Rio in 2023 erased the 2001 Act. It met with opposition and then passed the new Nagaland Municipal Act in November, which mandates 33% reservation for women.
The Supreme Court has its eyes on the ULB elections issue. As of December 11, 2023, they said the whole process has to be finished by April 30. Longkumer believes they can stick to this schedule. The final date for voting hasn't been decided yet. That'll come with the Lok Sabha polls announcement.
It's been a long time since the last ULB elections in Nagaland. They happened in 2004. That's why the upcoming elections are a big deal. There's been a lot of delays and problems over the years.
