Assam: Thieves steal traditional cymbals from Bokakhat Namghar

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Thieves broke into the Srimanta Namghar at Bachapathar in the Komargaon area of Bokakhat Co-District last night and carried out a burglary. The thieves reportedly broke a window of the Namghar and entered the premises, stealing several items, including two pairs of bortals (traditional Assamese cymbals). Incidents of theft, including cattle theft, have increased in the areas surrounding Komargaon in recent times.

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