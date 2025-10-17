Assam News

Assam: Third mega health camp Sushrusha Setu held in Naharkatia

The third ‘Sushrusha Setu’ mega health camp in Naharkatia served 3,700+ children from 238+ schools and 300 Anganwadis, inaugurated by MLA Taranga Gogoi.
A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The third mega health camp under the ‘Sushrusha Setu’ initiative was held on Wednesday at the PM Shri Naharkatia Higher Secondary School in Naharkatia Legislative Assembly Constituency. The camp was inaugurated by Taranga Gogoi, MLA, Naharakatia. The mega health camp provided comprehensive health services to over 3700 children and adolescents from more than 238 schools and 300 Anganwadis in the constituency.

A team of specialist doctors from AMCH including paediatricians, cardiologists, ophthalmologists, orthopaedists, dermatologists, ENT specialists, general surgeons, neurosurgeons, gynaecologists, and obstetricians, provided health services in the camp.

