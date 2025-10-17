Assam: Third mega health camp Sushrusha Setu held in Naharkatia

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The third mega health camp under the ‘Sushrusha Setu’ initiative was held on Wednesday at the PM Shri Naharkatia Higher Secondary School in Naharkatia Legislative Assembly Constituency. The camp was inaugurated by Taranga Gogoi, MLA, Naharakatia. The mega health camp provided comprehensive health services to over 3700 children and adolescents from more than 238 schools and 300 Anganwadis in the constituency.

A team of specialist doctors from AMCH including paediatricians, cardiologists, ophthalmologists, orthopaedists, dermatologists, ENT specialists, general surgeons, neurosurgeons, gynaecologists, and obstetricians, provided health services in the camp.

