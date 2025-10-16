Mega health camp 'Sushrusha Setu' held in Dima Hasao, over 1,200 patients served

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: As part of the Assam Government’s Sevaai Samarpan initiative, a mega health camp titled ‘Sushrusha Setu’ was organized at the NL Daulagupu Sports Complex in Haflong, Dima Hasao district, on Wednesday.

More than 890 registered patients and their guardians were provided transport facilities to the venue, while a significant number of walk-in patients further increased the total count to over 1,200.

The health camp offered free medical services to all categories of patients. However, only those below 18 years of age were entitled to free referral treatment outside the district. A panel of specialist doctors from various fields, including cardiology, nephrology, oncology, neurology, and others, attended the camp to provide high-quality consultations and referrals.

Assam Minister Nandita Gorlosa stated that children requiring advanced care would be referred to appropriate hospitals outside the district within a few days once the necessary procedures are completed. North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council CEM Debolal Gorlosa noted that in view of the overwhelming patient turnout, the Council may consider extending the health camp after seeking permission from Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also Read: Mega health camp underway in Dima Hasao for children and adolescents