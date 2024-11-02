Assam: Expenditure Reconciliation Meetings Scheduled for Bye-Election in 77 Behali LAC

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Biswanath district commissioner and district election officer, Biswanath has organized expenditure reconciliation meetings on November 4, 8 and 11 at the conference hall of the office of the district commissioner at 11 am as per the instruction of expenditure observer in connection with the upcoming bye-election for 77 Behali LAC, informed a press release. Therefore, all the contesting candidates or their election agents are requested to attend the same with supporting account expenditure details. Kamaldeep Singh, senior IRS Officer who has been appointed as expenditure observer for the 77 Behali LAC will grace the meeting.

