Nagaland NBSE to Release Class 10th Results Online on April 26

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Board of School education (NBSE) has said it will release the results of the class 10th exams on April 2, 2024. Students who took the examinations can check their results online.
The results will be posted on the Nagaland Board of School Education’s official website. Students can visit the website and find the link to download their NSBE HSLC results.
To get their mark sheets, students will need to log in to result portal using their log-in details, usually their roll number and date of birth.
The Nagaland class 10th board exams for 2024 were held on February 23, 2024. Since the exams ended, students have been eagerly waiting for their results, which mark an important step in their academic progress.
After the results are announced, students who took the exams can check their results on the official website nbse.nic.in.
One can also check the results on indiaresults.com. To do so, you'll need to enter your login details, such as your roll number or name, to see your scores.
At the same time, the NBSE notification mentioned that the candidates can download their migration certificates from the official website.
The NBSE Class 10 board exams for 2024 took place from February 13 to February 23, 2024, while the Class 12 exams started a day earlier, on February 12, and ended on March 6, 2024.
More than 60,000 students from Nagaland sat for the Class 10-12 board exams this year, held in 68 centers across the state.
As students look forward to the results, this marks a big step in their academic journey. The exams' successful completion reflects the hard work and dedication of both students and the education board.
