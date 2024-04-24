Nagaland NBSE to Release Class 10th Results Online on April 26

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Board of School education (NBSE) has said it will release the results of the class 10th exams on April 2, 2024. Students who took the examinations can check their results online.

The results will be posted on the Nagaland Board of School Education’s official website. Students can visit the website and find the link to download their NSBE HSLC results.

To get their mark sheets, students will need to log in to result portal using their log-in details, usually their roll number and date of birth.