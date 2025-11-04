Assam: Thousands from Tai Ahom community demand tribal status in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Thousands of people from the Tai Ahom community took to the streets of Golaghat on Monday, demanding tribal status for the Tai Ahom community. The All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) led the rally, with thousands of people gathering to press for the demand of tribal status. The huge rally was carried out from the Samannayshetra through the Golaghat town. Thereafter, a protest programme was held near the District Commissioner’s office, demanding ST status.

Talking to the media, the President of the ATASU central committee, said, “Our statement is clear. The government should fulfil the promises made to us. This protest is not election centric but for Assam and the Assamese people.”

