Assam: Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain meets Ponkhi Handique’s family

DEMOW: The body of Ponkhi Handique, daughter of Bhairab Handique and Dipika Handique and a resident of Nitaipukhuri Duwarisiga Gaon near Demow was recovered in a rented house in Namrup on May 3. Under the patronage of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), Sivasagar District Committee, and in association with the people, a National Highway blockade programme was organized in Demow Chariali on May 9 demanding a proper investigation of Ponkhi Handique’s death and exemplary punishment to the guilty.

Later, All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), Sivasagar District Committee submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister through the Executive Magistrate, Sivasagar on May 9. A copy of the memorandum was also submitted to the DGP, Assam Police.

Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain met the family of Ponkhi Handique in Nitaipukhuri Duwarisiga Gaon near Demow on Friday. On his Facebook account, Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain assured to support the fight to provide justice to Ponkhi. He will also bear the cost of all the legal process necessary for the Ponkhi Handique to get justice.

