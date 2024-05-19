Morigaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma warns strict action against construction irregularities

JAGIROAD: The Morigaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, visited several schools in Morigaon district on Satuday, after he detected massive irregularities in the installation of digital libraries and smart classrooms provided by the Samagra Siksha, Assam for the mental development and welfare of students. He visited Solmari Higher Secondary School today and took stock of the installation of digital library and smart classrooms. The District Commissioner has already made it clear that all the schools must complete the work within the next seven days and install the three television sets allocated by the government in appropriate places. He warned that strict action would be taken against schools that violate the directive. He also said that the district administration officers will continue to conduct random inspections of the schools allocated for the construction of digital libraries.

