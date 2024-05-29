Assam: Threat Of Inundation Looms Large In Karimganj As Embankment Suffers Extensive Damage

KARIMGANJ: As cyclone Remal wreaks havoc in Assam, a distressing situation has been reported from Baraigram area of Karimganj.
Torrential rain has caused significant damages to many embankments, including one along the Longai River in Isaganj village.
According to reports, the extent of the damage was such that a crack had been incurred by the embankment along the Longai River in Isaganj village.
It is to noted that a large section of this embankment has already been submerged, sparking concern among the residents about their safety and well-being.
A catastrophic situation could erupt in the event of the embankment fully giving way. The threat of inundation looms large as nearly two hundred villages find themselves in a vulnerable position.
To make matters worse, the rising water levels of the Longai River could further aggravate the already tense situation with the prospect of widespread flooding knocking on its doorstep.
Meanwhile, reports have emerged of another embankment breach in the Bajarghat area, thereby worsening the precarious situation prevailing over there.
This could add fuel to the fire but it has certainly heightened tensions among the residents in the affected areas who are fearing for the worst possible scenario.
In this regard, concerned authorities find themselves under a lot of pressure to bring about an amicable solution to this grave issue and mitigate the risk of further damage.
Emergency measures are likely to be implemented so as to to reinforce the embankments and safeguard vulnerable communities from the inevitable threat of inundation.
It is worth mentioning that Cyclone Remal struck Assam on Tuesday leaving a path of destruction in its wake. The severe weather caused by the cyclone led to the uprooting of numerous trees. Electricity poles were also affected. This created hazardous conditions for residents.
Residents were urged to stay indoors. They must exercise caution. Cleanup and repair efforts continue across affected areas and emergency services are on high alert. They are responding to incidents and also aiding those in need.
Cyclone Remal's impact on Assam underscores need for heightened preparedness. It also emphasizes robust response mechanisms. This is to mitigate effects of such natural disasters in future.
ALSO READ: Assam: Severe Weather Causes Major Disruptions in North Guwahati, Ferry Ghats Washed Away, Barges Stranded
ALSO WATCH: