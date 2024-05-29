Assam: Threat Of Inundation Looms Large In Karimganj As Embankment Suffers Extensive Damage

KARIMGANJ: As cyclone Remal wreaks havoc in Assam, a distressing situation has been reported from Baraigram area of Karimganj.

Torrential rain has caused significant damages to many embankments, including one along the Longai River in Isaganj village.

According to reports, the extent of the damage was such that a crack had been incurred by the embankment along the Longai River in Isaganj village.

It is to noted that a large section of this embankment has already been submerged, sparking concern among the residents about their safety and well-being.