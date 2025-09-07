Assam: Three Candidates Withdraw Nominations in Udalguri District

A Correspondent

ORANG: With the deadline for withdrawal of nominations coming to a close on Saturday, three candidates have stepped out of the contest in Udalguri district.

According to election officials, Khagen Rabha of the Indian National Congress (INC), who had filed his nomination from the 31 Khwirwbari (ST) constituency, decided to withdraw his papers. Similarly, Jiban Rabha, an independent candidate from the 32 Bhergaon (ST) constituency, and Ganda Khungur Basumatary, an independent contender from the 38 Bhairabkunda (ST) constituency, also withdrew their nominations.

The withdrawals have slightly altered the electoral landscape in the district, reducing the number of candidates in the fray and potentially consolidating votes in key constituencies. With campaigning gaining momentum, the remaining candidates are intensifying their outreach to secure voter support ahead of the polls.

