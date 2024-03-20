Lok Sabha polls: District administration has passed an order to ‘Surrender licensed weapons’ in Morigaon

JAGIROAD: Following announcement of the Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and for peaceful conduct of the election process in the district of Morigaon, the district administration has passed an order in Morigaon election district to surrender the licensed weapons within a week of receipt of notice. The possession of licensed weapons by persons other then security forces and paramilitary forces, after the order is mere violation of the election code of conduct. The district administrator imposed several restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to ensure peaceful, free and fair elections. According to the ban issued by District Magistrate Devashish Sharma, no licensed person can carry weapons in Morigaon district until further notice. No weapons license will be issued to any person during this period and no person may buy or sell weapons. The order will remain in force until the election results are announced. Persons who consider it necessary to carry a weapon for security and law and order reasons can apply to the screening committee for exemption.

BONGAIGAON: An order has been issued by Nabadeep Pathak, District Magistrate, Bongaigaon to deposit the licensed arms by owners for conduct of free and fair election except banks and financial institutions as per instruction of Election Commission of India. Instruction was issued by District Magistrate, Bongaigaon for deposition of arms having valid license within March 15.

