Assam: World Sparrow Day celebrated in Gargaon College

SIVASAGAR: The Department of Zoology, Gargaon College, in collaboration with IQAC and NCC (11 Assam Girls (I) Coy and 49 Assam Naval Unit) of the college celebrated World Sparrow Day with much enthusiasm on Wednesday. The event was centred on the theme for this year 2024 which is “I Love Sparrows”. The programme commenced with the installation of ten nests for birds at the college campus, which will be a continuous process and more bird nests are planned to be installed in and around the college.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal Gargaon College and noted academician who delivered an enlightening speech on the significance of celebrating World Sparrow Day. During his talk, Dr Mahanta highlighted the importance of conservation of sparrows as well as allied native biodiversity. He also thanked the organizers for taking the initiative for creating awareness on conservation of sparrow diversity. Dr Rina Handique, the Vice Principal of Gargaon College, and Head, Department of Zoology, Gargaon College also delivered an enlightening speech on the significance of conservation of biodiversity.

The programme was also attended by Dr Pimily Langthasa, Dr Rashmi Dutta and Dr Anurag Protim Das, Assistant Professors of the Department of Zoology, Gargaon College. The event not only sensitized about the declining biodiversity but also served as a reminder for taking initiatives for its conservation. It is imperative that individuals, communities, governments and organizations work together to address the threats faced by sparrows and ensure their survival for future generations. Through collective action and stewardship, a world can be created where sparrows shall thrive alongside humans, enriching their lives and ecosystems.

