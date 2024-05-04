Rahul Gandhi is popular in Pakistan: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

PATHSALA: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that Rahul Gandhi is popular in Pakistan. “If elections are held in Pakistan and Rahul contests from there, he will win the elections by a big margin. There is no doubt about it,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi cannot be defeated in Pakistan, he will certainly emerge victorious,” he said in further jibe.

After a meeting held in Pathsala, CM Sarma said, “I am surrendering myself to Rahul Gandhi if he contests the election from Pakistan.” As per report, Sarma visited Pathsala to campaign for NDA candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury where minister Atul Bora, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Bhawanipur MLA Phanidhar Talukdar were present.

