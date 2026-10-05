Assam: Three injured in alleged machete attack in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Three members of a family were seriously injured in an alleged attack with a machete and sticks at Darangipara Reserve under Belsor Police Station in Nalbari district.

According to a complaint, Dibyajyoti Kalita allegedly attacked his uncle Raju Kalita and two other family members following a dispute.

The injured were identified as Raju Kalita, 45, his wife Kalpana Kalita, 35, and their relative Rontu Kalita, 40.

According to local sources, the incident began when a child was allegedly throwing stones and Dibyajyoti went to stop the child. An argument reportedly followed, during which Dibyajyoti allegedly used abusive language.

Later, when Raju came to enquire about the matter, Dibyajyoti allegedly attacked him with a machete and subsequently assaulted Kalpana and Rontu with a stick.

The injured were initially taken to Mukalmua Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital by local residents. Doctors later referred them to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

Belsor Police detained Dibyajyoti Kalita following the incident and launched an investigation. The incident has reportedly created tension in the Darangipara area.

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