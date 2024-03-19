Assam: Three prisoners escape from Tezpur Central Jail

Tezpur: Three inmates of the Tezpur Central Jail escaped from the prison on Sunday night, jail officials said. They have been identified as Indajit Mandal, 29, arrested in connection with Chariduwar PS case no - 29/23 u/s 20( b) (ii )(c) NDPS act, Jaherul Islam, (21) arrested in connection with Missamari PS case no 1/24 u/s 4 POCSO and Thuleshwar Tanti 21 of Thelamara arrested in connection with Thelamara PS case no 73/23 u/s - 366 IPC. Reportedly, the trio crossed the jail’s perimeter wall to evade capture. Indajit Mandal hails from West Bengal, while Jeherul Islam and Thuleshwar Tanti from Thelamara in Sonitpur district.

Notably, Jeherul Islam and Thuleshwar Tanti face accusations of involvement in child kidnapping and rape offenses. The escape of these individuals prompts concerns regarding the security protocols at the central jail. Authorities are conducting comprehensive investigations to understand the circumstances surrounding the escape and to locate the fugitive prisoners.

