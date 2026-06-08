Assam: Tiger-related advisory issued in Dhanbari area of Bokakhat

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: Due to the recent rise in tiger sightings and attacks on pets in the Dhanbari area and nearby regions, the Bokakhat district administration has put a 30-day ban in place under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to keep the public safe.

This restriction will not apply to government officials and employees performing official duties. Any person found violating these safety directives will face strict legal action. The administration has appealed to residents to remain indoors during nighttime, stay alert and cautious at all times, and cooperate with the authorities in ensuring the safety of the community. This order came into immediate effect on 6 June 2026 and will remain in force for 30 days, unless withdrawn or modified earlier by the competent authority.

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