Repeated Tiger Sightings and Livestock Attacks Trigger Panic in Nazira Villages

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Widespread fear has gripped several villages in Nazira after repeated sightings of a large tiger, with locals capturing shocking visuals of the animal roaming freely on their mobile phones.

According to reports, vast areas of the Nazira co-district—especially regions along the Dikhow River—have increasingly turned into a tiger movement zone. Villages including Rajapul, Khanikar Gaon, Natun Mati, Duwara Gaon, and Gar Ali, located barely three kilometres from the Nazira town, have been witnessing frequent tiger activity. Residents say that hearing the roars of the big cat and spotting it near residential compounds has now become alarmingly common.

For nearly two months, villagers have been living under constant fear as the tiger continues to prey on livestock. Reports of goats and pigs being attacked almost daily have left the community distressed. So far, around 20 goats, a calf, and a piglet have reportedly been killed by the predator after it entered sheds and enclosures.

A resident, Punil Duwara, who works in the Police Department, informed authorities about the ongoing situation. Following this, coordination has been established with the Lakshmijan Forest Beat Office. A group of 10–12 local youths from Rajapul has been actively monitoring the tiger’s movement and attempting to trap it. They have also been making nighttime efforts—beating tins and creating noise—to drive the animal away from human settlements.

Local youth leader Gunagobinda Duwara stated that there may be more than three tigers present in the area. Meanwhile, villagers have managed to record the terrifying movements of the large tiger during daylight hours, further heightening concern.

Also Read: Rhino and Royal Bengal Tiger Sightings Highlight Rich Biodiversity of Medela Reserve Forest