Assam: Tihu Samiti Presses Builder for Speedy Completion of Roads, Bridges, Drainage Works

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Residents of Tihu in Nalbari district may soon get relief from several long-pending infrastructure issues, with the Tihu Nagar Unnayan Samiti taking up the matter directly with the proprietors of Anupam Nirman Limited.

The Samiti met the two proprietors of the construction company and held a cordial discussion on expediting incomplete road, bridge and other related works in and around Tihu. Following assurances from the company, the Samiti placed a series of specific demands aimed at improving connectivity, drainage, road safety and the overall appearance of the town.

The Samiti first urged the company to complete the unfinished portion of the Tihu Feeder Road at the earliest and make it convenient for public movement. It also sought completion of the approach roads on both sides of the second bridge over the Tihu River, so that the bridge can be brought into full use.

For the Haldhibari-Tihu Railway Station road, the Samiti requested that the portion between the paved road and the drain be covered with blocks. It also called for proper drainage of water accumulating on roads through suitable weep holes, particularly to address waterlogging.

The Samiti further requested deep pits to be created on road dividers through auger boring to facilitate tree plantation and enhance the town's greenery.

At Nakhra-Barbari, the Samiti urged that old drains buried during road widening be reopened to restore proper water drainage. The issue of the proposed flyover over the Tihu railway track was also raised, with a request to begin construction work at the earliest.

Another demand was for installation of a large, clearly visible signboard at Tihu Chowk on the National Highway divider, carrying the words "To Tihu Town", so that motorists travelling on the highway can easily identify the route to Tihu town.

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