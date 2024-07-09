Assam: Timely treatment saves girl from venomous snake bite in Pathsala

Pathsala: Snake bites are considered to be life-threatening. Poisonous snake bites can cause death. People in rural areas fall victim to this. However recently the doctors of Swahid Madan Rauta Sub-divisional Civil Hospital in Pathsala, Bajali district, saved the life of a 16-year-old girl, named Farida Begum, a resident of Niz Barala in Barpeta district.

According to the victim, she was working at her home when the snake bit her. She was immediately admitted to the hospital and saved due to timely treatment. Led by Deputy Superintendent Dr Utpal Baruah along with the senior doctors Dr Kulen Kakati, Dr Abinash Kalita, Dr Jiyaul Hauk, Dr Gaurav Sarma, Dr Newton Das, and Dr Diganta Choudhury treated her.

The doctors confirmed that Farida informed her family as soon as the snake bit her and she was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she arrived with a tight bandage on her right leg and symptoms indicating a venomous bite, including dysphagia, diplopia, drooping eyelids, and mild local pain. They also informed that the snake that bit her was a cobra. The doctors of the hospital appealed to the people to not believe in any spiritual activities. Snake bitten patients should visit nearby hospitals immediately.

The Deputy Superintendent of the hospital Utpal Baruah said, “Parents had brought the girl to the hospital in a critical condition. The girl was unconscious. She was bitten by a cobra which is venomous and dangerous. Our staff treated her well with timely treatment. Now the patient is out of danger.”

Senior Dr Kulen Kakati said, “Don’t believe in quack and black magician. People should visit hospital immediately after snake bites.”

