Assam: Training on in-silico drug designing held at Bodoland University

KOKRAJHAR: A three-day hands-on training workshop on Bi-oinformatics (21-23 March 2024) was successfully completed at Bodoland University on Tuesday. The workshop was organized by the Pharmacology and Bioinformatics laboratory, department of Zoology.

Twenty-four participants undertook the training which included PG students, research scholars and teaching faculties. The training workshop covered the following topics: Database access, modeling of protein and structural analysis, active site study, file formatting of molecules for docking, molecular docking, molecular dynamics study (MDS), installation of gromacs, Running of MDS, ADMET study, Post-MDS analysis, visualization of MDS output.

Eariler, during the inaugural session, the background and objectives of the workshop had been explained by Dr. Ananta Swargiary, the coordinator and the sole resource person of the workshop attended by Dr. Manjil Basumatary, Academic Registrar as the chief guest, Prof. Sujit Deka, Dean, Science and Technology as the guest of honour, Dr. Kushal Choudhury, Head, Department of Zoology as the chairperson and other faculty members of the Zoology department, Bodoland University.

Dr. Choudhury, in his speech highlighted about the necessity of this kind of workshop in the university, while Prof. Deka encouraged the participants later on. Comparing on the line of “geoinformatics”, Dr. Manjil Basumatary opined that bioinformatics also is crucial in biomedical research; however, scholars should learn the technique cautiously as the mistake of the technique might lead to serious issues in drug designing. Prof. Hilloljyoti Singha of the Department, narrated his experiences about how dry lab research work could be alternative if there was lack of facility to carry out research in wet lab conditions. The PhD scholars of the Pharmacology and Bioinformatics laboratory- Mritunjoy Kumar Roy and Manita Daimari took active part in helping the resource person as organizers.

