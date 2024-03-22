Assam: Tinsukia District is all set for coming Lok Sabha Election

TINSUKIA : Tinsukia Election District comprising of 4 LAC segments namely 86 Tinsukia, 84 Digboi, 85 Makum under Dibrugarh LS and 82 Doomdooma under Lakhimpur LS is all set to hold upcoming election as per guidelines of ECI. Briefing media persons about the preparedness, the Election District Officer-cum-District Commissioner Swapneel Paul in a press meet detailed media persons about number of polling stations, transportation, communication, permits, security etc. There will be 679 polling stations in the Tinsukia constituency this year. Of these, 161 polling stations have been set up in Doomdooma LAC, 160 in Digboi LAC, 166 in Makum LAC and 192 in Tinsukia LAC.

A total of 90 polling stations will be run by women and one by specially-abled polling officers, 42 polling stations have been identified as highly sensitive polling stations, said Paul adding that the Tinsukia election district has a total of 617000 voters of which 84 Digboi LAC has 143,492 voters with 70,145 males, 73,344 females and 3 third gender voters. The corresponding figures for other LACs are 85 Makum -156716 voters (75321 males, 81390 females and 5 third gender), 86 Tinsukia 173,390 voters (85277 males, 88096 females and 17 third gender), 82 Doomdooma 143,402 voters (68,951 males 74,444 females and 7 third gender voters. The first voters in LAC wise are Digboi 2350, Makum 2759, Tinsukia 3261 and Doomdooma 2348. The press meet was attended by Tinsukia Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Nuzhat Nasreen, Election Officer Kankanjyoti Saikia, District Information and Public Relations Officer-in-Charge Bandit Gogoi and other officials.

