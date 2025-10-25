Assam: Tinsukia gears up for mass musical tribute to Bhupen Hazarika

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: In a remarkable initiative to honour the legendary singer, composer, and Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Tinsukia district is gearing up to host a grand Memorial Day celebration on November 5. At a high-profile meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Pal on Friday, plans were finalized for the central event, which is expected to see at least 5,000 people performing Hazarika’s immortal song ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ together.

The meeting was attended by a distinguished gathering of cultural and administrative figures, including Padma Shri Dulal Manki, Swaroop Gohai, Chairperson of Matak Autonomous Council, District Development Commissioner Pavitra Kumar Das, District Information and Public Relations Officer Bikash Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Bambi Kumari, senior journalist Amulya Khataniar, and former Chairperson of Tinsukia Development Authority Pranav Barua.

The event is part of the State Government’s yearlong celebrations marking Hazarika’s birth centenary. District authorities have made special arrangements to honour senior artistes who collaborated closely with the maestro. Moreover, at least 100 local artistes are slated to perform in a collective musical presentation, representing the rich cultural diversity of the region.

