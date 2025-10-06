Tezpur event honors musical legacies of Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The musical legacies of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Amritkantha Zubeen Garg were jointly remembered at historic Baan Theatre of Tezpur. The programme was organized by the Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika Birth Centenary Celebration Committee, Tezpur and the event featured a special discussion on Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg in Assamese modern music.

Moderated by folklorist and Sangeet Natak Akademi member Dr Anil Saikia, the session saw lyricist Kirtikamal Bhuyan and young academic Stuti Goswami reflect on the artistic contributions of both icons. Speakers underlined the striking parallels between the journeys of Hazarika and Garg, noting their deep love for Assam and their role in infusing modern consciousness into Assamese music.

The programme began with a Borgeet by Tribeni Bhattacharya, followed by welcome addresses from Pankaj Baruah and Jitumoni Devchoudhury. The inaugural session, presided over by Dr Bhubaneshwar Saharia and Working President Dhrubajyoti Das, included tributes from veteran musician Surya Goswami and Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava.

In his remarks, Dr Saikia emphasized that both Hazarika and Garg used music as a powerful voice for liberation, humanity, and social justice. Lyricist Bhuyan highlighted how Hazarika, from his childhood days under the blessings of Laxminath Bezbarua to his IPTA years, shaped the musical narrative of modern Assam. He also recited a new composition written in Zubeen’s memory and called for justice over his untimely death.

Stuti Goswami noted that both artistes embodied modernity and humanism in their songs, with Hazarika’s music rooted in Assamese life and Garg’s works reflecting his life philosophy and compassion.

The event concluded with floral tributes and a minute’s silence before the portraits of the two legends, marking the day with heartfelt remembrance.

