Meghalaya: Heavy Trucks Cause Severe Damage to Roads and Bridges in Khasi Hills; Local Groups Demand Action

SHILLONG: In response to growing concerns over destruction of roads and weak wooden bridges caused by heavy trucks Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) and Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) have taken significant steps. They aim to address issue in Mawsynram area of East Khasi Hills district and Ranikor area of South West Khasi Hills district, respectively.

HNYF has banned movement of heavily loaded trucks in Mawsynram area. After inspecting Weiloi-Trongpleng-Umpung road. HNYF South Border Area president Kyllang Thongni highlighted severe damage caused by trucks. They carry coal coke, sand and other materials.

“It is very sad that at the end of the day. It is general public who suffers” Thongni stated.

Thongni mentioned this is second time HNYF has requested state government through Public Works Department (PWD) (Roads), to allocate funds for repairing Weiloi-Trongpleng-Umpung road. Their requests have gone unanswered. In response HNYF has blocked road with gate to prevent trucks from causing further damage. “This is message that all trucks not be allowed to pass through this road. And if they don’t listen, they will take responsibility” said Thongni.

In Ranikor Civil Subdivision, HANM has called on state government to address issue of overloaded trucks. After receiving complaints about destruction of wooden bridges. HANM Ranikor Circle inspected eight bridges between 18 Mile village and Photkroh village. They found them in severely worn-out condition. HANM Ranikor Circle president Bruster Thongni noted that while PWD (Roads) has signposted limits of less than 9 tonnes for these bridges. Truck drivers do not adhere to these restrictions.

The HANM Ranikor Circle has urged state government through district administration and police department, to take stern action against overloaded trucks. The group has warned that if administration fails to act. The HANM will be forced to take matters into its own hands.

Both HNYF and HANM emphasize that ongoing damage to roads and bridges not only disrupts daily life. But also poses significant safety risks to general public. Their actions underscore urgent need for governmental intervention.