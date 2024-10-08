Tinsukia Celebrates Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev's 576th Birth Anniversary with All-Assam Quiz Competition

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: To commemorate the 576th birth anniversary celebration of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev, Tinsukia Kendriya Gurujayantia aru Bhagwat Shobhayatra Udjapaan Samiti organized an all Assam Open General Quiz Competition at Tinsukia College recently. Inaugurated by distinguished author, translator Atul Chandra Sarma, two participants each from 28 teams competed in the highly spirited and multiple brain storming rounds which were conducted by renowned quizmaster Shakya Shamik Khound. With research from the Quriozzity Crew and moderated by Swastika Bharadwaj, a special round on Assam and Mahapurushiya culture was the highlighted event of the quiz which drew wide applause and appreciation from the audience as well as the contestants. Anil Bora, secretary of the standing committee added treasured inputs on the life and revered teachings of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev during the event.

First prize winners, Pankaj Kalita (Jorhat) and Sayan Mazumder (Tezpur) won the coveted Vaishnav Bhagwan Dutta Memorial award carrying cash award of Rs 15,000. Biswajit Sarma and Dilip Kumar Sarma from Guwahati won the 2nd prize while Bikram Bora and Jyotishman Gogoi from Jorhat won the third prize. Pankaj Neog, secretary of the Udjapan Samity said that the awardees would be felicitated on October 14 on the occasion of the fourth annual celebration of the 576th birth anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev at Tinsukia.

