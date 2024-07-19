Assam’s Ritu Raj Konwar to Cover Paris Olympics 2024 as Photographer

GUWAHATI: Ritu Raj Konwar, one of Assam's premier photojournalists, has been selected to cover the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, primarily for The Hindu and Sports Star.
Ritu Raj mentioned that covering the greatest sporting event on earth is a remarkable opportunity for him.
He also noted that, despite having covered several sports events in the past, the Olympics would present a uniquely different experience. He expressed his anticipation and enthusiasm for this exciting assignment.
Being a photojournalist of repute, Rituraj achieved significant recognition in 2018 when he was awarded India's prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award in the spot news category.
His accomplishments extend beyond this accolade, as he also completed an exclusive three-year training program in photojournalism organized by World Press Photo from 2001 to 2003.
This specialized training further enhanced his skills and contributed to his esteemed reputation in the field.
Currently serving as the Senior Special News Photographer for The Hindu, he has built a distinguished career in the field.
For the Paris Olympics 2024, Rituraj will be among the select few sports photographers from India chosen to cover the event, reflecting his esteemed position and expertise in the industry.
Renowned for his extensive work documenting the socio-political landscape of Northeast India, Ritu Raj has also undertaken special projects focusing on the diverse ethnic groups in the region.
A photograph, captured by Ritu Raj Konwar, The Hindu's Guwahati-based Special News Photographer, served as the inspiration for the Malayalam film *Ottal*, which recently won two National Awards.
Directed by Jayaraj, the film received accolades for Best Environmental Film and Best Adapted Screenplay. In an interview with The Hindu, Jayaraj explained that the photograph had a profound impact on him, haunting his thoughts and leading him to incorporate a similar scene into his film.
He shared that the image allowed him to connect with Anton Chekhov’s short story “Vanka,” which he had long wished to adapt for the screen. Jayaraj credited Konwar's photograph as a pivotal influence on the creation of *Ottal*.
Konwar had taken the photograph during the Assam floods last August in Morigaon district. Following the film’s success, Jayaraj reached out to Konwar, expressing a desire to locate the boy featured in the picture and offer assistance in any possible way.
Born and raised in Guwahati and hailing from Mangaldoi on the north bank of the mighty Brahmaputra, Ritu Raj holds a master's degree in anthropology.
He embarked on his photojournalism career in the early 1990s, contributing to various vernacular and regional media outlets to highlight the unique culture and issues of Northeast India.
With this new assignment from The Hindu group, Rituraj will become the first male sports photographer from Northeast India to cover the Paris Olympics 2024 in its entirety. He is scheduled to depart for Paris on July 23, 2024, to begin his coverage of the prestigious event.
His dedication and skill have made him a respected figure in the field, and his upcoming assignment in Paris is a testament to his expertise and reputation.
