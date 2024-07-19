Assam’s Ritu Raj Konwar to Cover Paris Olympics 2024 as Photographer

GUWAHATI: Ritu Raj Konwar, one of Assam's premier photojournalists, has been selected to cover the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, primarily for The Hindu and Sports Star.

Ritu Raj mentioned that covering the greatest sporting event on earth is a remarkable opportunity for him.

He also noted that, despite having covered several sports events in the past, the Olympics would present a uniquely different experience. He expressed his anticipation and enthusiasm for this exciting assignment.

Being a photojournalist of repute, Rituraj achieved significant recognition in 2018 when he was awarded India's prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award in the spot news category.