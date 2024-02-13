Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan Joins BJP Day After Quitting Congress

The former CM on Monday informed the media of his intention to take a decision for his political future within the next few days. However, this morning, he declared his new political journey with the BJP.

"I have resigned from the Assembly membership as an MLA. I have given my resignation to the Speaker. I have resigned from the Congress Working Committee and the Congress primary membership," Chavan said.

Ashok Chavan’s exit from the party is yet another blow to the Maharashtra Congress month before the state polls and general election.

Earlier, leader Milind Deora quit the party to align with Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, while Baba Siddique also parted ways and moved to the Ajit-Pawar-led NCP.

According to reports, more MLAs and office bearers of the Maharashtra Congress are expected to follow the suit.