Assam: Trade union leader Late Sanjeev Dev donates eyes

BONGAIGAON: Sanjeev Dev, a prominent trade unionist and national leader of the Bank Employees Federation of India, has posthumously restored the sight of two visually impaired individuals through eye donation. Known for his lifelong dedication to social justice, Dev also donated his body for medical research, continuing his service to humanity even in death. Dev, a respected leader of the CPI(M), and a familiar figure in Bongaigaon for his modest lifestyle and bicycle commutes, passed away on August 2 at a hospital in Kolkata after battling cancer. To honour his memory, a condolence meeting was held on Sunday at the Bongaigaon Railway Institute. The event was attended by several notable figures, including Nayan Bhuya, State Secretary of CPI(M), Ashish Biswas, State Secretary of the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, Narendra Nath Sarma, President of the North East Region of the Bank Employees Federation, Manoj Ray, Joint Secretary of Elora Science Society, and others.

