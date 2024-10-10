Assam: Traffic Regulations Implemented in Kokrajhar for Durga Puja to Ease Congestion

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As Kokrajhar town is becoming a fast-growing town in the region, the traffic jam is becoming a major cause of concern. Since Durga Puja is getting started, the roads of Kokrajhar town are seen to be more worrisome due to heavy traffic jams. The Kokrajhar traffic police have implemented traffic regulations in Kokrajhar town starting from puja and continuing until immersion in order to reduce traffic congestion and guarantee smooth vehicle passage during the puja days.

As per scheduled traffic rules, the route from Magurmari to Kokrajhar town will be closed at immersion ghat Tiniali and the entire traffic coming through this route would be diverted near immersion ghat Tiniali and would move through Bandarpara to Patharghat to Bhatarmari Road and then to JD Road. This route is a one-way route till Bhatarmari, there would be a walking zone (No entry for any type of vehicle except emergency services) starting from Suman petrol pump (Traffic Point) to immersion ghat Tiniali. There would be walking zone (No entry for any type of vehicle except emergency services) starting from Shani Mandir Tiniali (Shantinagar) to Patharghat Tiniali and there would be walking zone (No entry for any type of vehicle except emergency services) in the entire Subhashpally Road starting from JD Road to Patharghat Tiniali. Similarly, there would be walking zone in the daily market and would be no entry on the two sides (a) Bazar Chariali to Seven Brothers’ hotel (b) Daily Fish.

Market to Seven Brothers Lodge and the Railway crossing near the DC office would be a no entry zone. The entire J.D. Road would be opened for traffic movement and the heavy vehicles coming from Balajan side would be diverted near Titgaguri towards Khargaon flyover till Owabari while the entire RNB road would be opened for traffic movement.

On the other hand, on the day of immersion, the vehicles coming from Fakiragram side would be diverted in Magurmari Bagan Chariali and the entire traffic would move towards the route near Reality Public School till Bhatarmari to JD Road.

